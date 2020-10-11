Many schools across India remain shut because of the coronavirus pandemic. But with online classes not being a viable option in many rural areas, teachers have had to come up with creative ways to carry on with their lessons.

From using a loudspeaker to going around on a motorbike, some teachers have found alternative ways to teach their students. While India has allowed schools to partially reopen, many states are reluctant to do so due to rapidly rising Covid-19 cases.

Video by BBC Gujarati, additional footage by ANI news agency