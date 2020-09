Muthulakshmi Reddy fought patriarchy and discrimination to become India's first woman MP.

She also became the first woman to study medicine in an all-male college. She set up many charitable institutes more than 100 years ago and they continue to serve people.

The BBC brings her forgotten story to life in this short animated film.

This story is part of a series on women icons from Indian history. Here are other stories from the series:

The forgotten 19th Century feminist