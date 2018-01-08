Rokeya Sakhwat Hossain or Begum Rokeya was a 19th Century feminist writer, educationalist and social reformer.

Born to a wealthy Muslim family in what is today Bangladesh, Begum Rokeya defied her traditional upbringing to fight for women's rights.

Her writings - which spanned poetry, fiction and essays - espoused radical ideas for gender equality and envisioned a better and fairer world for women. Her story is part of a BBC series.

