Begum Rokeya: The forgotten 19th Century feminist
Rokeya Sakhwat Hossain or Begum Rokeya was a 19th Century feminist writer, educationalist and social reformer.
Born to a wealthy Muslim family in what is today Bangladesh, Begum Rokeya defied her traditional upbringing to fight for women's rights.
Her writings - which spanned poetry, fiction and essays - espoused radical ideas for gender equality and envisioned a better and fairer world for women. Her story is part of a BBC series.
Video by Nasiruddin, Gopal Shoonya and Nikita Deshpande
