The rapper who refused Bollywood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The rapper who refused Bollywood

Dule, from India's Dalit community, says he has finally found his calling in rap music - becoming the voice of the country's poor.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Aug 2020