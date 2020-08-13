The Dalit rapper who said no to Bollywood

Video

Dule, from the Dalit community, formerly known as "untouchables" and considered at the bottom of India's caste hierarchy, says he has finally found his calling in rap music.

But he is not interested in Bollywood and wants to write about the daily struggles of India's poor.

Born to a poor family in the eastern state of Orissa, also called Odisha, Dule studied hard to become a college graduate. But with few job opportunities available, he turned to daily-wage jobs in cities.

And now his raw videos and gritty lyrics are attracting a lot of attention online, including from Bollywood music producers and successful Indian rappers.

Video by Vandana Vijay