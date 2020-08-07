Media player
Aftermath of Kerala plane crash shows plane broken in two
An Air India Express plane carrying 191 people has crashed at Calicut airport in the southern state of Kerala.
Pictures sent to the BBC show rescue efforts under way with the plane broken in two.
07 Aug 2020
