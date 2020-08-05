Media player
Education suffers in Kashmir's 'endless' lockdown
Students in Indian-administered Kashmir have missed most of their school year due to the fact that the troubled region has been almost in endless lockdown.
First, a lockdown was imposed following the decision to revoke the region's special status. And then, the Covid-19 pandemic has shut schools again. Slow internet speeds mean that online classes are not viable as either a teaching tool or a learning one.
So some people are trying to change that by conducting schools for students in the open.
Video by Neha Sharma and Aamir Peerzada
05 Aug 2020
