Education suffers in Kashmir's 'endless' lockdown

Students in Indian-administered Kashmir have missed most of their school year due to the fact that the troubled region has been almost in endless lockdown.

First, a lockdown was imposed following the decision to revoke the region's special status. And then, the Covid-19 pandemic has shut schools again. Slow internet speeds mean that online classes are not viable as either a teaching tool or a learning one.

So some people are trying to change that by conducting schools for students in the open.

Video by Neha Sharma and Aamir Peerzada