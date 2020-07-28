Delhi's mask-averse shoppers worry officials

Video

The number of Covid-19 cases in India's capital, Delhi, has fallen in the past two weeks, allowing more markets to reopen.

But officials are worried that many people are still not wearing masks or following social distancing in public places.

They have said such practices can have devastating consequences.

Officials, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have urged people to follow social distancing and hygiene rules.

Shot and edited by Anshul Verma