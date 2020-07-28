Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India Covid-19: Delhi's mask-averse shoppers worry officials
The number of Covid-19 cases in India's capital, Delhi, has fallen in the past two weeks, allowing more markets to reopen.
But officials are worried that many people are still not wearing masks or following social distancing in public places.
They have said such practices can have devastating consequences.
Officials, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have urged people to follow social distancing and hygiene rules.
Shot and edited by Anshul Verma
-
28 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-53564031/india-covid-19-delhi-s-mask-averse-shoppers-worry-officialsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window