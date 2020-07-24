Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What will it take to stop India's police brutality?
Two cases - the custodial deaths of a father and son in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and a Muslim youth who died after being beaten by police in the capital Delhi - have once again highlighted the issue of police brutality in India.
A recent report by a consortium of NGOs against torture said that as many as five people a day died due to police brutality all over the country. However, the outrage against these methods is minimal.
So what will it take for Indians to demand police reform?
-
24 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-53521559/what-will-it-take-to-stop-india-s-police-brutalityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window