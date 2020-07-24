What will it take to stop India's police brutality?

Video

Two cases - the custodial deaths of a father and son in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and a Muslim youth who died after being beaten by police in the capital Delhi - have once again highlighted the issue of police brutality in India.

A recent report by a consortium of NGOs against torture said that as many as five people a day died due to police brutality all over the country. However, the outrage against these methods is minimal.

So what will it take for Indians to demand police reform?