Helping deaf people get crucial Covid information

Video

India has a large community of deaf people, but very little digital content exists in sign-language.

The problem has become worse during the coronavirus pandemic as the community doesn't have instant access to crucial information and announcements.

As a result, it misses out on important news, such as televised addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or press conferences announcing emergency economic measures.

But that is changing now. A group of volunteers have come together to translate important coronavirus information for the community.

Produced by Divya Arya, edited by Prem Boominathan