Dramatic footage shows house collapsing into flood waters
Monsoon rains lashed the Indian capital, Delhi, on Sunday, causing severe floods in several areas.
Firefighters had to rescue people from low-lying areas. At least one person died after his vehicle got stuck in flood waters under a bridge in the city centre.
More heavy rains are expected in the capital in the coming days and people have been warned to be careful.
20 Jul 2020
