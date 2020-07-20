Footage shows house collapsing into flood waters
Monsoon rains lashed the Indian capital, Delhi, on Sunday, causing severe floods in several areas.

Firefighters had to rescue people from low-lying areas. At least one person died after his vehicle got stuck in flood waters under a bridge in the city centre.

More heavy rains are expected in the capital in the coming days and people have been warned to be careful.

