Bollywood fans are holding special prayers for superstar Amitabh Bachchan who has been admitted to a hospital in the western city of Mumbai with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

The 75-year-old actor tweeted last week that he had been admitted to hospital and urged anyone who had been in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

With 200 films in a career spanning five decades, Bachchan is one of the world's most prolific film stars. He has a massive fan following in India, South Asia and among the Indian diaspora in countries like the UK.