India's growing Covid-19 waste challenges workers
India's Covid-19 caseload is rising, and people have been urged to wear face masks even when they are outdoors.
But the directive has created another problem - there is no system of safely discarding Covid-19 waste. Rubbish collectors have complained that people are mixing used gloves and masks with other waste, and it's putting the waste collectors lives at risk.
Workers say that they need training and safety gear to properly handle hazardous waste.
Video by Arunoday Mukharji and Pritam Roy
13 Jul 2020
