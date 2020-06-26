When India hosted China amid 1962 war tension

Video

A recent standoff in Ladakh, a disputed Himalayan region, has caused tensions to rise between India and China.

India said at least 20 soldiers died when armies from the two powerful nations clashed in the high altitude Galwan Valley.

Both sides have accused each other of trespassing on to each other's territory.

But this is not the first time the two nations have clashed. In 1962, India suffered a humiliating defeat when the two countries went to war over a border dispute.

This footage from then shows the anger Indians were feeling towards China.