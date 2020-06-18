Funerals held for Indian soldiers killed in China clash

Video

India has held funerals for some of the 20 soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese forces.

The military stand-off between the two nations on their disputed border in Ladakh in the Himalayas was their first in the region in at least 45 years.

India said both sides suffered casualties in the extraordinary incident where not a single shot was fired.

At the root of this is a 1996 bilateral agreement that says "neither side shall open fire... conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometres of the Line of Actual Control".

But there have been tense confrontations along the border in recent weeks.