Patients turned away from hospitals in India

India’s capital Delhi could have more than half a million coronavirus cases by the end of July, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country’s worst-affected city, Mumbai, has surpassed Wuhan in China, where the virus first appeared.

Hospitals in the country are struggling to cope with the number of patients they’re getting. Many are dying without getting the treatment they need.

The BBC’s India correspondent Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai.