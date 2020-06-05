Cartooning Indian life amid the pandemic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India coronavirus: Cartooning life amid the pandemic
Cartoonist Priya Kuriyan says her art was inspired by her neighbours, as well as people she saw at the airport when she took a flight from the southern city of Bangalore to visit her friend in the eastern city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).
Her cartoons are humorous snapshots of people, trying to live their normal lives amid the backdrop of the looming pandemic.
She looks at issues like the uniformity of masks, social distancing (or the lack thereof) and the strange ways creativity pops up in these situations.
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-52938412/india-coronavirus-cartooning-life-amid-the-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window