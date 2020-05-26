Media player
Locust swarms destroy crops across India
Swarms of locusts are causing havoc in agricultural areas in several parts of India.
A single swarm can contain as many as 80 million of the insects and they have destroyed both crops and livelihoods in northern and central states.
Officials are trying to see if spraying chemicals on crops will help deter the insects, but the battle to contain them will not be easy.
Locust swarms have also created problems in other parts of the world including Pakistan and several countries in East Africa.
26 May 2020
