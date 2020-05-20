Reporter's gift of shoes to migrant goes viral
Tens of thousands of Indian migrant workers have been flocking from the big cities to their home villages, after being made unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Hindi's Salman Ravi caught up with one man walking barefoot with his family. What happened next went viral.

