Kolkata battered by Cyclone Amphan
Cyclone Amphan has made violent landfall in India and Bangladesh and caused destruction in coastal areas.
The storm has also smashed into the city of Kolkata in India's West Bengal state.
Video filmed by residents there shows extremely strong and dangerous winds.
20 May 2020
