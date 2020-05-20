Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclone Amphan: Heavy rains lash India's east coast
Millions of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of India and Bangladesh in anticipation of Cyclone Amphan, which is coming in from the Bay of Bengal.
Strong winds and heavy rains have been lashing the Indian states of West Bengal and Orissa (Odisha) since the early hours of Wednesday.
Amphan is the first super cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 super cyclone that killed more than 9,000 people.
Footage: BBC Hindi and NDRF
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-52739931/cyclone-amphan-heavy-rains-lash-india-s-east-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window