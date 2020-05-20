Cyclone Amphan: Heavy rains lash India's east coast

Video

Millions of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas of India and Bangladesh in anticipation of Cyclone Amphan, which is coming in from the Bay of Bengal.

Strong winds and heavy rains have been lashing the Indian states of West Bengal and Orissa (Odisha) since the early hours of Wednesday.

Amphan is the first super cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 super cyclone that killed more than 9,000 people.

Footage: BBC Hindi and NDRF