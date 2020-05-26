Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India coronavirus: The businesses booming in the midst of lockdown
With India still under partial lockdown, more and more people have begun to spend time online.
This has led to some internet-based firms seeing unprecedented growth in revenues and also in their user bases.
These firms are bucking the trend of businesses losing money and even shutting down to the pandemic.
Many are optimistic that their newfound growth will continue even once the lockdown is fully lifted.
The BBC's Nikita Mandhani profiles three such businesses in India, talking to them about their success and their future plans.
26 May 2020
