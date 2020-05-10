Coronavirus as seen through the children's art
India coronavirus: Children portray Covid-19 and lockdown

India has been under a grinding lockdown since 24 March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The move, made with just four hours notice, has been a sudden adjustment for many children, who are now at home all the time. Many miss school and their friends and are anxious about what is happening in the world outside.

BBC Telugu spoke to some children who have been using art as a means of portraying their experiences during this unprecedented time.

