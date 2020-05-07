Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Panic after gas leaks from India chemicals plant
At least 13 people have died and hundreds have taken ill after a gas leak in the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.
The leak occurred when the plant was being re-opened for the first time since 24 March when India went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
As the gas spread, residents ran out of their homes in panic. Distressing images of people fainting and dropping unconscious on the streets are being shared on social media.
Footage: BBC Telugu
-
07 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-52573655/panic-after-gas-leaks-from-india-chemicals-plantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window