Treating Delhi's dogs and cats in the pandemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Treating Delhi's dogs and cats in the pandemic

It is not just people feeling the effects of India's lockdown: the country's animals are also adjusting to the strange circumstances.

But some are coping better than others, so Jai Prakash, a veterinary worker, has stepped up his duties to make sure the city's animals get the care they need.

Filmed and edited by Anshul Verma

  • 03 May 2020
Go to next video: Locked down India struggles as workers flee cities