Coronavirus: Treating Delhi's dogs and cats in the pandemic
It is not just people feeling the effects of India's lockdown: the country's animals are also adjusting to the strange circumstances.
But some are coping better than others, so Jai Prakash, a veterinary worker, has stepped up his duties to make sure the city's animals get the care they need.
Filmed and edited by Anshul Verma
03 May 2020
