Irrfan Khan: The actor who defied convention

Video

Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who acted in more than 100 films in Bollywood and Hollywood, has died at the age of 53.

Khan appeared in Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionnaire and Jurassic World, among other Hollywood hits. He also appeared in a string of critically acclaimed Bollywood films including Lunchbox, Piku and Hindi Medium. His latest, Angrezi Medium, was released just last month.

In March 2018, Khan announced that he had a neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that affects the cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.