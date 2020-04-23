Media player
Coronavirus: Smog pollution in Delhi vanishes
The Indian capital, Delhi, experienced some of its worst days in history for pollution in November.
The country has been under strict lockdown since March and experts say this closure of factories and airports has resulted in a dramatic reduction in smog pollution.
23 Apr 2020
