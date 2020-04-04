The challenges India faces in stopping coronavirus

Video

The western city of Mumbai has among the highest number of coronavirus patients in India.

With people in the city’s congested slums testing positive, it’s sparked fears that the infection could spread more rapidly.

As the number of cases continue to rise in the country, India’s healthcare system is already struggling and doctors are complaining of not being given proper equipment or training on how to treat patients.

With many public health experts warning of a huge spike in infections to come, will India be able to contain the spread of coronavirus?