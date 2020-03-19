'India must prepare for a tsunami of cases'

Video

Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the India-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy has warned that India could soon be dealing with a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases.

Speaking to the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanthan in Delhi, Dr Laxminarayan said that if the same mathematical models applied in the US or UK were applied to India, the country could be dealing with about 300 million cases, of which about four to five million could be severe. India has already implemented a series of wide-ranging measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Official figures show the country has 149 active cases, but many public health experts worry that the country has conducted far too few tests.

Video by Sanjay Ganguly