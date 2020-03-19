Indian policemen do coronavirus handwashing dance

Video

With India trying hard to "flatten the curve" with the spread of coronavirus, efforts have been stepped up to educate people about how to keep themselves safe.

People making outgoing phone calls are first made to listen to a recorded message about hand washing and symptoms, while public messaging on mainstream media is also being deployed to do the same.

And now police in the southern state of Kerala are the latest to do their bit - their video of six policemen doing a "handwashing" dance has gained traction on social media.

Kerala has 27 active cases of the virus and has been praised for its proactive efforts in trying to contain it.

