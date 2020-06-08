Cleaning up India's oceans - one dive at a time
Plastic pollution has become a severe problem along India's coastline.

One group of divers in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh say what they found underwater was "heartbreaking" - so they decided to act.

Now, they dive every day and bring out plastic from the ocean to help marine life survive.

Video by BBC Telugu's Sangeetham Prabhakar; edited by Anshul Verma

