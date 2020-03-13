Coronavirus: Indian greeting namaste goes global

Video

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, more people, including global leaders, are using the Indian greeting of namaste.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted the namaste, saying that the world is increasingly adopting the no-contact way of greeting.

People around the world are worried that shaking hands, hugging and kissing on the cheek might help spread the virus.

In recent days, images of US President Donald Trump and Prince Charles opting to use the Indian greeting over a handshake have gone viral.

Footage: ANI news agency, Israeli PM YouTube channel