The policemen caught in Delhi mob fury
At least 53 people have died during the deadly religious riots which swept through parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, last week.
At least one policeman died and two others were severely injured when they found themselves caught between two sets of raging mobs.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Anuj Kumar, who was among those injured, recounts the horror.
Interview footage: ANI news agency
06 Mar 2020
