'Mobs set fire to my house and shop'

Video

The Indian capital, Delhi, remains on edge after the third consecutive night of rioting, with reports of Muslim homes and shops being targeted by violent mobs.

Bhura Khan was one of those who lost his property.

He told the BBC that he barely escaped with his life after a mob set fire to his house and shop.

Twenty-three people have been killed so far in the deadliest violence the Indian capital has seen in decades.

The clashes first broke out on Sunday between protesters for and against a controversial citizenship law.

But they have since taken on communal overtones, with reports of people being attacked based on their religion.

Video by Faisal Mohammed and Prem Boominathan