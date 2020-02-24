Bear hugs, songs and dances for Trump in India

Media player
Donald Trump: Bear hugs, songs and dances for US president in India
US President Donald Trump was greeted with great pomp and festivities when he landed in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
PM Modi put on a grand show for his "good friend", complete with songs, dances and a mega reception at a brand new cricket stadium.
Around 100,000 people are believed to have attended and they gave Mr Trump a thunderous welcome.
The two leaders will hold diplomatic talks on Tuesday after which they are likely to address the media.
24 Feb 2020
