Rare snow leopard spotted in India
Snow leopards, a threatened species, live at an altitude above 3,000m in typically open and rocky areas.
And after a long time a snow leopard was spotted in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh.
The iconic big cats' conservation status improved from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2017.
The sighting was rare enough to prompt officials to release the footage on social media platforms - but it's unclear when it was shot.
Footage by India's Press Information Bureau and Environment Ministry
19 Feb 2020
