The recipe to revive India's economy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India budget: The recipe to revive the economy

The Indian government is unveiling its 2020 budget later on Saturday. It comes at a time when the country is facing an economic downturn and severe loss of business confidence.

The country's GDP is at its lowest in six years and growth in several key industrial sectors has contracted.

The BBC's Suranjana Tewari breaks down the ingredients needed for a successful budget amid a fiscal slowdown in the country.

Video by Aakriti Thapar, Jaltson AC and Vishnu Vardhan

  • 01 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Why India's growth rate is shrinking rapidly