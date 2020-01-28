The silenced YouTube stars of Kashmir

Media player
The silenced YouTube stars of Indian-administered Kashmir
Kashmiri Kalkharabs is a YouTube channel based in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The satire channel touched on social, political and cultural issues and had a large following in the region.
However, since the internet was blocked back in August, when the region was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and divided into two federally-administered territories, YouTubers like Kashmiri Kalkharabs have been effectively silenced.
The BBC's Aamir Peerzada met the brains behind the channel to find out more.
28 Jan 2020
