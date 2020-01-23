Why Uber Eats couldn't deliver in India

Video

Food delivery start-up Zomato has bought Uber Eats in India.

Uber will get a 9.99% stake in Zomato in return, allowing it to remain in the country's food delivery market.

While all Uber Eats customers in India will now be redirected to Zomato, the fate of employees is still unclear.

In a competitive and rapidly growing market, the deal gives Zomato, backed by Alibaba, an edge over its rival Swiggy, which is backed by another Chinese tech giant, Tencent.

Video by Suranjana Tewari and Aakriti Thapar