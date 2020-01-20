From depression to international medallist

Video

Abida Akhtar grew up in a remote village in Indian-administered Kashmir where girls find it hard to attend school, let alone participate in sports.

But Abida was lucky, and she trained as a Wushu player. That is, until she got married at 21 and was forced to give it up.

However, Wushu would prove to be her saviour when, two years later, divorce sent her spiralling into depression.

This video is part of BBC India's Sportswoman of the year campaign, which seeks to highlight the achievements and obstacles faced by sportswomen across the country.

Read more about the campaign here: BBC to hold India Sportswoman of the Year contest

Video by Aamir Peerzada