The 'tiny' recipe to YouTube success

Valarmathi and Rajkumar's unique cooking videos - they make miniature versions of traditional dishes- have made the couple a hit on YouTube.

Their channel - The Tiny Foods - now has more than 700,000 subscribers.

The videos also feature tiny dolls and are set in a miniature rural backdrop in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

This is the third in a series of videos on India's Social Stars - ordinary people who have made it big on social media.

