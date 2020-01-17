The TikTok star who teaches her followers English
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Indian TikTok star who teaches her followers English

Geet, who goes by her first name only, shot to fame after she started using TikTok to teach English.

As a child, she wanted to become an actress but an accident shattered her dream.

Years later, she found her passion on TikTok, where she has now become a celebrity.

This is the second in a series of videos on India's Social Stars - ordinary people who have made it big on social media.

Video by Bushra Owaisy, Kenzul Muneer and Nikita Mandhani

  • 17 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The small-town shop owner who became a TikTok star