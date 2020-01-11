Luxury high-rises demolished in India

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Watch the moment a luxury high-rise building is demolished
Two high-rise buildings have been demolished in southern India, after a court ruled they were in breach of environmental regulations.
Two more will be brought down in controlled explosions on Sunday.
In May 2019 India's Supreme Court ruled that the blocks had been built in violation of coastal regulations, with residents now facing a legal fight to recoup their money from developers.
-
11 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-51076015/watch-the-moment-a-luxury-high-rise-building-is-demolishedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window