Luxury high-rises demolished in India
Two high-rise buildings have been demolished in southern India, after a court ruled they were in breach of environmental regulations.

Two more will be brought down in controlled explosions on Sunday.

In May 2019 India's Supreme Court ruled that the blocks had been built in violation of coastal regulations, with residents now facing a legal fight to recoup their money from developers.

  • 11 Jan 2020
