India's first trans queen: 'Show yourself loud and proud'
Nitasha Biswas won India's first transgender beauty pageant in 2017. Now she works as a model and campaigns for transgender rights.
Though recent changes in the law have made life a little easier for the country's trans community, they still face widespread discrimination.
Video by Tulika Bhatnagar & Shaad Midhat
11 Jan 2020
