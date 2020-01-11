India's first trans queen: 'Show yourself loud and proud'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India's first trans queen: 'Show yourself loud and proud'

Nitasha Biswas won India's first transgender beauty pageant in 2017. Now she works as a model and campaigns for transgender rights.

Though recent changes in the law have made life a little easier for the country's trans community, they still face widespread discrimination.

Video by Tulika Bhatnagar & Shaad Midhat

  • 11 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Creating jobs for India’s transgender community