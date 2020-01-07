Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India university attack: 'Students fell to the ground... they kept beating'
More than 100 masked men wielding sticks and rods attacked students and teachers of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.
Videos of the violence quickly spread via WhatsApp and were then broadcast on television, sparking shock and outrage across India.
Police say they have identified some of the assailants. However, many protesters accused police of being slow to respond to the brutal attack.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out how Sunday's events unfolded.
Shot and edited by Anshul Verma.
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-51010455/india-university-attack-students-fell-to-the-ground-they-kept-beatingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window