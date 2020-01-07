Video

More than 100 masked men wielding sticks and rods attacked students and teachers of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Videos of the violence quickly spread via WhatsApp and were then broadcast on television, sparking shock and outrage across India.

Police say they have identified some of the assailants. However, many protesters accused police of being slow to respond to the brutal attack.

The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out how Sunday's events unfolded.

Shot and edited by Anshul Verma.