Has #MeToo changed Bollywood?
The #MeToo movement came to India more than a year ago, and Bollywood was one of the first industries to be hit by allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
It all started when a 10-year-old allegation by actress Tanushree Dutta against a Bollywood actor resurfaced - and it drew both attention and support.
Several other women made similar allegations of harassment in the industry.
But how much has changed? And what has happened to the women who spoke out?
Video by Aakriti Thapar
27 Dec 2019
