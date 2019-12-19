Media player
Anti-citizenship law protests across Indian cities
Protests against India's new controversial citizenship law have spread across several Indian cities.
Thousands who defied a government ban on protests have been detained - but that did not stop thousands more from taking to the streets.
19 Dec 2019
