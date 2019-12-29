Why international rock stars are flocking to India

Video

More than 40,000 people attended U2's concert in India's financial capital, Mumbai, earlier this month.

The Irish band is one among many flocking to the country - Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Bryan Adams have all performed in India in recent years.

And it looks like the list may get longer as people in the music industry say that more and more artists are asking about coming to India to perform.

So why has India become a destination for rock stars?

Video by Aakriti Thapar and Jaltson AC