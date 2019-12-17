Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Citizenship Amendment Act: 'A policeman just shot me'
There have been violent protests in Delhi - as anger at a controversial citizenship law spreads across India.
Police have come under criticism for using "excessive force" against protesters, with some of those who were injured alleging that they were shot at.
The police have denied these claims. But the BBC spoke to a man who said police shot him at close range as he was passing by the university.
Video by Sanjay Ganguly and Shalu Yadav, edited by Anshul Verma.
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-50822765/citizenship-amendment-act-a-policeman-just-shot-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window