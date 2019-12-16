Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Citizens Amendment Bill: Women protect protester from Delhi police
A video showing a group of women forming a human shield to protect their friend from being beaten by police officers in Delhi has gone viral.
The women and their male friend had taken part in a protest against a controversial new bill when police swooped on a home in the Indian capital.
-
16 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-50815448/citizens-amendment-bill-women-protect-protester-from-delhi-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window